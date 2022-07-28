EMS to provide 24-hour paid service

The Victoria Fire and Rescue will now have one paid Emergency Medical Services (EMS) unit on call 24 hours a day to ensure coverage for the county, according to Victoria Town Manager Rodney Newton.

Newton made the announcement during the July 12 town council meeting.

The department will have a 24-hour crew six days a week with alternating crews.

Newton said Sundays would be covered by volunteers.

According to Newton, five of the six positions for crew members have been filled, and providers are employees of Victoria Fire and Rescue, not the Town of Victoria.

Newton said Victoria Fire and Rescue have had EMS providers on the payroll since the early 2000s, but more calls and fewer volunteers now require more help.

“Since the onset of paid personnel, the call volume has increased, and the number of volunteers has decreased, leading to the need for more paid personnel,” Newton said.

The new paid EMS crew will be on call from 6 p.m. on Sunday night until 6 p.m. on Saturday night.