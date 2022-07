A memorial service for Jessie Bernice Stokes Charlton, 94 of Keysville, who died May 25, will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 11 a.m., at Giles-Harris Funeral Home, Chase City. The family will receive friends in the Chapel immediately following the service. Facemasks will be required.

A complete obituary can be viewed at www.harrisfhc.com.

