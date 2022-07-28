Keysville man charged with soliciting sex

A Keysville man has been arrested by the Chesterfield County Police Department and charged following an “online chatting operation” that targeted those using online chats to solicit sex.

David J. Walton, 46, of the 300 block of Farrar Street in Keysville, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.

Walton was one of 27 men arrested and charged in the operation that took place on June 9 and July 12.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, Walton was arrested and charged on June 9.

According to police, the suspects were communicating with people they thought were offering sexual services for money, but were met by authorities when arriving at the locations they arranged for this meeting.