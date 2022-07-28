Leroy Edward “Le” Marshall III, of Kenbridge, passed away July 21. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Edward Marshall Jr. and Grace Thompson Marshall.

Le is survived by his aunt, Lois Madeline Marshall, of Victoria and the Hundley Center in South Hill and numerous cousins and many friends.

Le graduated from Kenston Forest High School and attended Randolph Macon College, Southside Virginia Community College and graduated from Longwood University with a degree in Computer Systems Analyst. He was a licensed welder and enjoyed inventing things in his shop and he loved to dance. He was a member of the Marshall Town Hunt Club and collected elephant figurines.

Funeral services were held, 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge. Interment was in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery.

Please consider memorial donations to Patrick Henry Family Services, P.O. Box 1398, Brookneal, VA 24528, in memory of Leroy E. Marshall III.

