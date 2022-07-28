Lunenburg County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Lunenburg County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of June. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Curtis L. Jackson to Jason Johnson. Deed Gift.

• Walter M. Kairuz to Tito Federico Nolasco, 14.5 AC, Browns Store. $230,000.

• Nellie E. Reese to Edwin Reese, 1.08 AC, Browns Store. $1,995.51.

• Evelyn H. Dodrick to Daniel Hernandez Velazquez, 7 AC, Columbia Grove. $75,000.

• Lacy Ray Jr. to Billy Andrew Robertson, 1 AC, Browns Store. $165,800.

• Nicholas A. Rindaldo to Debora Healey. $621,500.

• Estelle Daly to Millie Coles, 2 AC, Rehoboth. $90,000.

• David Edward Simcox to Christopher Glenn Weatherford, 21.374 AC, Pleasant Grove, $355,000.

• Harles W. Davis to Brian Davis. Deed Gift.

• Harles W. Davis to Rita Davis. Deed Gift.

• Harles W. Davis to Brenda L. Davis. Deed Gift.

• Ricardo Lawrence to Richard Lawrence. Deed Gift.

• Amenta Watkins Crouch to Harld K. Neely Sr., 4 Parcels, Kenbridge. $6,300.

• Debbie Wilmouth to Sandra O. Tomlinson, 1 Parcel, Lewiston. $.00.

• Ida Johnson Hill to Linwood Stanley Currin, 52 AC, Rehonoth. $91,000.

• Gifford L. Bartlett to Jerrel Mast, 9.254 AC > or <; Pleasant Grove. $50,000.

• Nardraw C. Scott to Jamell Scott. Deed Gift.

• Ernest S. Hardy; Tr to Wayne Hardy. Deed Gift.

• Franklin L. Hanks; Tr to Franklin L. Hanks Revocable Trust. Deed Gift.

• Samuel W. Holt to Jolynn Serrano, lots, Victoria. $110,000.

• Ricky Darnell Jefferson to Pier G. Tolliver. Deed Gift.

• Betty Hardy to Your Land Ste LLC, 16.8 AC, Lochleven. $13,883.94.

• William Franklin Johnson to William F. Johnson. Deed Gift.

• William Franklin Johnson to Megan Moore. Deed Gift.

• Nathan T. Shortridge to CTES LLC. Deed Gift.

• David L. Hite to Enrique Maldonado, 3 AC, Lewiston. $13,900.

• Selena A. Martin to Tiffany Lauren Jones. Deed Gift.

• Michael J. Beattie to Christian Wheeler, 1 Parcel, Lewiston. $165,000.

• Janet W. Barber to Lisa Amaral. Deed Gift.

• Susan K. Dix to Barbara H. Jackson, Parcel, Village of Meherrin. $3,500.

• John Paul Louis Goode to Albert Sanderson, 22.95 AC > or <, Browns Store. $175,000.

• Willard Frederick Fogg to Olga Cruz Hidalgo, 5.76 AC, Browns Store. $ 25,000.

• Robert H. Parrish to Grant Foley, 3.06 AC, Lewiston. $175,000.

• Lyne C. Dennis to Lyne C. Dennis; Tr. Deed Gift.

• Mariann L. Craigs to Anthony P. Ehman, 2 AC, Pleasant Grove. $99,000.

• Shirley N. Fowlkes Family LLC to Joseph A. Carter, 12.512 AC, Lewiston. $29,900.

• Phillip N. Gee to Thelma Teresa Conyers, 7.65 AC, Columbian Grove. $60,000.

• Raymond Hite Jr. to Jose Osvaldo Nolasco, Parcel, Kenbridge. $65,000.

• Kimberly B. Crews to JT Bobby Seamster, 7 AC, Lewiston. $95,000.

• Lee N. Smyth to Amie D. Leslie, .910 AC, Lewiston. $160,000.

• Charles D. Robbins to Waverly Estate Inc, Lot, Victoria. $175,000.

• Mary Louise Crowner to Gerald L. Collick, Parcel, Pleasant Grove. $5,000.

• Billy A. Robertson to Billy A. Robertson. Deed Gift.

• American Timberland and Homes to Robert J. Burton, 1.33 AC, Rehoboth. $130,000.

• John H. Maund to Southside Estate Holdings, Lot, Town of Victoria. $45,000.

• James R. Smith to Russell K. Steele, 3 AC, Plymouth. $110,000.

• Mariann L. Craigs to Anthony P. Ehman, 4.170 AC, Pleasant Grove. $91,000.