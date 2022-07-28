State VFW commander visits area posts

Virginia’s newest VFW Commander Geoff Lyster and key headquarters staff visit VFW Fourth District posts July 29-30. Fourth District Commander Gus Villalobos said this is the first area visit by a state commander in nearly five years, making it a “pretty significant event” for area members. Known as a “round up,” the visit is an opportunity to meet and greet members, auxiliary members, eligible veterans and their families.

The VFW headquarters visit aids area posts in recruiting, addressing veteran issues, and identifying solutions while in their home communities. Lyster will deliver prepared comments during the visit to the Emporia and Crewe VFW posts. Lyster and staff also will support local post recruiting efforts at various storefronts.

Commander Lyster’s schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 29: Recruiting booth at Hibbit Sporting Goods in Emporia from 8 a.m. to noon. Other staff will support a recruiting event at the Lawrenceville Food Lion at the same time. The state commander and staff will visit the Emporia VFW Post at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30: Recruiting booth at the Farmville Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other staff will recruit at the Farmville Tractor Supply. During those same hours, state staff will support recruiting in South Hill at the Walmart and Tractor Supply. At 1 p.m. the state commander will visit the Crewe VFW Post. This is a central point to meet for VFW members from Drakes Branch, Blackstone, Nottoway, Victoria and Amelia. They will end the day at 3:45 p.m. at the Clarksville VFW in a joint meeting with South Hill VFW members.

All VFW members in the region, eligible veterans and their family members are encouraged to attend any of these events.