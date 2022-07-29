Data shows county on most infectious list

With the county listed as a high COVID-19 community level, it is no surprise that Lunenburg also has made the top 50 list of the most infectious counties for those with the coronavirus.

Stacker, the online site that analyzes public and private datasets, recently released its compiled list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and vaccination data from COVID-19 Act Now.

According to Stacker, the vaccine deployment in December 2020 was a turning point in the pandemic.

“By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.” the Stacker report stated.

The list ranks Lunenburg at number 47 with the following data:

– New cases per 100,000 in the past week: 254 (31 new cases, a change of more than 63% from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100,000: 22,565 (2,752 total cases)

– 0.2% more cases per 100,000 residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100,000: 320 (39 total deaths)

– 31.1% more deaths per 100,000 residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (6,854 fully vaccinated)

As of July 20, there have been more than 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 89.9 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.