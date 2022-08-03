New administrators join LCPS

During the month of July, Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) welcomed new administrators to its team. Some of these team members are new to their position, but not new to the county. The first day of school for students is Monday, Aug. 15. Pictured are front row, from left: Michelle Jones-Finney, principal, Lunenburg Middle School; Devon Forehand, assistant principal, Kenbridge Elementary School and Tammy Matthews, principal, Kenbridge Elementary School. Back row, from left: Stanley Christopher, assistant principal, Central High School; Michelle Howell, principal, Central High School; Jessica Putnam, coordinator of secondary special education; Andrea Shell, coordinator of elementary special education and James Simmons, alternative education coordinator.