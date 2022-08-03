Veteran journalist takes over Dispatch, sister papers

As of this week, Brian Carlton will take over as regional editor for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch, The Charlotte Gazette and The Farmville Herald.

Farmville Newsmedia reached a deal this month with the 21-year media veteran to manage the properties. A nine-time Virginia Press Association award winner, Carlton currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the Virginia chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Over the last decade, the 42-year-old managed the Waynesboro News Virginian and then the Martinsville Bulletin for Lee Enterprises, before leaving newspapers to work with BBC Travel and 100 Days in Appalachia. Carlton also runs his own company, DogPatch Solutions, which helps build digital infrastructure for companies and nonprofits. But a desire to get back into local news brought him to the area.

“I believe a news organization’s job is to produce work that makes a difference in the lives of those it covers,” Carlton said. “We’re meant to be a resource people can trust. How will a state decision affect this community? Why did the power shut off today? When will high-speed internet reach my neighborhood? People have questions and want to get them answered. That’s where we come in.”

Carlton said Farmville Newsmedia’s commitment to digital projects also attracted him to the job.

“People get their news in a variety of ways,” Carlton said. “Some folks pick up the print paper every day. Others go to social media or check stories in their email. Farmville does a great job recognizing this and meeting people where they are.”

Overall, the veteran journalist said he looks forward to introducing himself to Lunenburg and the surrounding communities, while helping The Dispatch and its sister papers produce quality content.