LNRTA resumes meetings

The Lunenburg-Nottoway Retired Teachers Association (LNRTA) resumed regular meetings after a two-year pause due to the pandemic with a luncheon at Mitchell’s Restaurant in Blackstone. A moment of silence was held in memory of former Virginia Retired Teachers Association (VRTA) life member, Marjorie Powers, who devoted over 39 years to education. During the program segment of the meeting, Dr. Jacqueline Barnette, the author of “The Role and Training of Community Health Workers,” led a discussion on “Ways to Retain Your Cognition.” LNRTA, functioning under the umbrella of VRTA, welcomes membership to all retired educational professionals, paraprofessionals and former support staff including librarians, counselors, nurses, secretaries, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, etc. We continue to dedicate our lives to helping children reach their full potential. In our retirement, LNRTA rejoices in seeing the successes of our former students.