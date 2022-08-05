Crash claims life of Nelson man

The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Nelson man.

According to a VSP release, at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, July 29, VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wilson Newton Road a quarter-mile west of Nelson Church Road in Mecklenburg County.

According to VSP a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling east on Wilson Newton Road when it ran off the left side of the road, traveled into a creek and struck an embankment.

The driver, Tommy L. Thaxton, 68, of Nelson, was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the release stated.