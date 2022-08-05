Did you know?

Deep breathing exercises can help individuals maintain personal health and well-being. According to the American Institute of Stress, 20 to 30 minutes per day of “belly breathing,” also known as abdominal breathing or diaphragmatic breathing, can reduce stress and anxiety. The American Sleep Association reports that focusing on breath might be able to help induce sleep for people struggling to fall asleep. In addition to helping reduce stress and promote relaxation, breathing techniques are useful during labor to focus and release tension. Individuals with COPD often find it difficult to breathe, which can compound anxiety and make it even harder to breathe. But the COPD Foundation notes that two different breathing techniques can help an individual take in air without working hard: abdominal breathing and pursed-lips breathing.