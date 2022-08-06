DAR donates library books

The William Taylor Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently donated two books to the Crewe Library in memory of its deceased member, Julia Brown Davis of Crewe. The presentation was made by Chapter Regent Linda Bagley of Kenbridge, right, to Susan Howe, Crewe librarian, at left. The two children’s books are entitled, “What It Means To Be an American” and “The Story of the Declaration of Independence and Pledge of Allegiance.” These books represent the love of country and spirit of patriotism cherished and promoted by the Daughters of the American Revolution.