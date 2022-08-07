The Word — Link head to heart by accepting Christ

Eighteen inches. Did you know that the distance from your head to your heart is right at 18-inches? That’s just 1.5 feet. And many people will miss eternity with God in heaven by just 18 inches. Allow me to explain a little more, OK? Many people know about Jesus Christ, but don’t “know” Jesus Christ.

There’s a lot of folks who know scripture passages and can quote them like there’s no tomorrow. There are folks who can dress pretty and never miss a worship service. There is a ton of good, good people who would do anything to help you and who folks admire…but they are still 18 inches away from glory. They know a lot about the Bible and they know about Jesus…but he ain’t living in their heart. The knowledge is there in their head…but be was never allowed just 18 inches further down into their heart.

The apostle Paul told the Roman Church: “For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lords.” In Matthew 6:24, Jesus challenges how we live by saying: “No one can serve two masters, for either they will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money.” I personally love Colossians 3:23 which tells me, “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men.”

My next tattoo will be an image of Christ on the cross on my left forearm with his left arm leading into my left hand. Galatians 2:20 will be in this which says: “I have been crucified with Christ: and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me.”

I no longer live…Christ lives in me. This life is not meant for me to do all I am wanting. This life is meant for me to prepare my heart for eternity with God. I cannot allow my heart to have the audacity to feel I should be given all heaven has to offer if I am not willing to live and love for God now.

How can we expect eternal worship before the king of kings and Lord of lords if we aren’t willing to give him time in worship, time in serving, time in loving and reaching out right now?

As a parent, I don’t desire to reward my children if they ain’t doing what I have asked of them.

Why should God?

Eighteen inches. Maybe it’s time we allow God to live in our heart as well.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.