Church and Community Events for the week of Aug. 10

AUGUST 10-12

REVIVAL — Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge, holds revival services Aug. 10, 11 and 12. Services begin at 7 p.m. each night. Guest preachers will include the Rev. Ray Smith from Unity Baptist Church on Wednesday; the Rev. Jacqueline Hawkes from Blackstone on Thursday and the Rev. Dr. James Green from Pleasant Oak Baptist Church on Friday.

AUGUST 12

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department hosts a fried chicken dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12. Drive through or dine in for fried chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes, roll, dessert and water for $10 per plate. Preorders are highly encouraged and may be placed by calling (434) 689-2739 prior to 10 p.m. daily. Preorders will be accepted until 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s Firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road (the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road) in Palmer Springs.

AUGUST 14

HOMECOMING SERVICES — Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge, holds homecoming services at 11 a.m., Aug. 14. Pastor Carlton Clark will deliver the message. Dinner will not be served due to COVID-19, as the congregation is practicing social distancing. Face masks are required.

AUGUST 20

REIKI CIRCLE — There will be a Reiki Circle beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20. Call Debbie Vigneri at (518) 248- 7220 to reserve your space. The event will be held in Meherrin. It will be held outdoors and canceled in the event of rain.

SUMMER YOUTH EXTRAVAGANZA — The Southside Youth Development Corporation will sponsor a Summer Youth Extravaganza Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at South Hill Centennial Park, located at 225 E. Danville St. in South Hill. There will be free food, free school supplies available, music and games, along with motivational speakers Rev. Curtis Thomas and Minister Jessica Jones. The event is for all kids, from kindergarten through 12th grade, in Brunswick, Lunenberg and Mecklenburg counties. For more information, call Claudette Traynham at (434)- 955-0440 or Ruth Randolph at (434)-774-6640.

SEPTEMBER 10

MEMORIAL WALK — The Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club will hold the Ken Saunders Memorial Walk Saturday, Sept. 10. The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 17. Walkers will meet at the Food Lion in Victoria at 7:30 a.m. The walk begins at 8 a.m. and ends at Shopper’s Value in Kenbridge. Donations will go to help prevent blindness and restore sight, on a local and global level. For more information, contact Bonnie Alston at (434)-696-3557 or Virgie Dow at (434)-955-0420.

FAMILY AND FARM DAY — The Virginia Tech Southern Piedmont Center holds a Farm and Family Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with multiple hands-on activities to help people learn about local agriculture. Visit with alpacas, goats, chickens, horses and cattle while learning about butter making, paper making and woodworking. Other activities include a corn maze and seed art, as well as multiple games for kids.

ONGOING

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.