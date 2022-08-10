Dwight Walton Quinn, 75 of Blackstone, joined his family in Heaven on Aug. 4. He was the son of the late Barney Laws Quinn and Alice Turner Quinn.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Melissa Quinn; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Quinn and Cole Quinn, all of Blackstone and his sister, Pansy Q. Baker (Scott) of Florida.

Dwight graduated from Kenbridge High School and honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy. He drove a truck for many years and raised hay and cattle. He enjoyed fishing, baseball and cutting grass.

Please join the family in celebrating his life on Friday Aug. 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Lunenburg County Youth Baseball League, P.O. Box 943, Victoria, VA 23974.

