All-Stars compete in World Series

The Lunenburg County Youth Baseball Major League All-Star team competed in the Division 2 World Series Championship on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Lunenburg lost to the Amelia Dixie Youth Major All-Stars with a final score of 10 – 5. Before heading to the Division 2 World Series Lunenburg took home the title of District 2 Virginia State Champions. Team members are Kaden McClelland, Chad Mattox, Zach Lafoon, Cohyn Parsons, Jack Bender, Logan Berkley, Evan Powell, Kolby Powers, Reed Nowlin, Logan Reese and Vaden Liles. The team is coached by Jason Powers, Brian Nowlin and Joey Mattox.