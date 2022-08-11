Chamber makes donations

Published 11:00 am Thursday, August 11, 2022

By Regina Caraway

The Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce presented donations to Victoria Fire and Rescue, Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department and Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue during National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The chamber members are the same in each photo, but the department chiefs are different. In the top photo, center we have Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Chief Ferrell Alder. In the center photo we have Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton and in the bottom photo we have Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Trey Pyle. In each photo the chambers members are, Taylor Newton, Bernice Thompson, Tony Matthews and Maggie Seward.

