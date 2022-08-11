Lunenburg County Extension Office moves to Kenbridge

The Cooperative Extension is moving to Kenbridge. Coop state told the Dispatch Tuesday that they’re in the process of moving from Lunenberg Courthouse to the Kenbridge Town Hall office building.

The group’s new location will be 511 East 5th Avenue, Room 311. For anyone who needs soil sample boxes and forms, information about upcoming programs or 4-H/Youth Development information, the staff asks that you call the office or come by. You can call the office at 434- 696-5526.

Dillion Robinson is the 4-H/Youth Development Extension Agent and surrounding county agriculture agents are assisting farmers in Lunenburg County. So, if you have any questions, call, and feel free to leave a message.

Virginia Cooperative Extension is a partnership of Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and local governments. Its programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, military status, or any other basis protected by law.