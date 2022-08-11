National night out held

Lunenburg County held its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Railroad Park in Victoria. This event provides the community a chance to meet and greet with local police officers to aid in community relations. The event featured free hot dogs, chips and water along with games for the children and adults alike. The local fire departments and first responders were also on hand to show off their trucks and equipment and to answer questions. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Pictured are employees of the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office.