Good visits area Friday

Congressman Bob Good spent time in Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties Friday, Aug. 5. In Lunenburg he met with local farmers and talked about the problems they face bringing crops to market. In Mecklenburg he attended the dedication of the new school and in Blackstone, he toured local businesses and met with a group of local leaders for breakfast at Mitchell’s Restaurant. Pictured are, from left, Delegate Tommy Wright, Senator Frank Ruff, Lunenburg Board of Supervisor Member Mike Hankins and Good.