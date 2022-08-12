No mask required

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) will open its doors to students on Monday, Aug. 15, with optional face masks wearing in place.

According to school superintendent Charles Berkley Jr., LCPS is hopeful that this new school year will operate in a normal environment.

“LCPS will be proactive in enforcing disinfection of school buses and buildings,” Berkley said. “However, masking will be voluntary at the present time.”

At the end of July, The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) listed Lunenburg County as having high COVID-19 Community Levels, with mask-wearing recommended.

The CDC weekly metrics used to determine the COVID-19 Community Level in case rate per show new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population for Lunenburg to be 27.4. That number is up from 19.4 just two weeks ago. Data shows Lunenburg with a 50% fully vaccinated population.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), due to the rise in cases, officials recommend wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation, as well as getting vaccinated.

According to Piedmont Health District Director Dr. Maria Almond, the district has been seeing higher community levels since June, with several counties moving between medium and high community levels.

“Since mid-July, we have regularly seen high community levels across the entire district.” Dr. Almond said. “Right now, we are in a period of significantly high transmission. Positive cases again are appearing across all workplaces and communities, and families. However, thankfully we as a society have greater immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19. Whether through vaccination or prior infection, most of our immune systems can now recognize and mount a good defense that likely helps keep most illnesses milder.”

The Virginia Department of Health’s seven-day case total shows 44 new reported cases in the Piedmont District, which encompasses Lunenburg.

