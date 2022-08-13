Treasures on the Shelves — The library is here to help students and teachers

Here in Lunenburg, school starts in less than a week! It’s only the middle of August! When I was a kid, way back in the 20th century, we would still have a month left in our summer vacation! But, back then, many kids had summer jobs in tobacco and stuff. Plus, I don’t think we had air conditioning in the classrooms. At least we didn’t have to walk 3 miles to and from school, uphill both ways. Whatever!

Yet, here we are with school cranking up for another fun filled year. The kids are saying, “Oh no!” the parents are saying, “Oh yeah!” The teachers are saying, “Put me on your prayer list!” It is the same thing every year.

All of that to say that your local library is here to help you with this annual transition. That sounded businesslike, didn’t it? ANNUAL TRANSITION! It really is a transition. We are going from summertime with its free time for some, vacations, summer outdoor activities, and then back to the rest-of-the-year routine. There is often an adjustment and change of focus during this time of year.

The students are getting back into the swing of school. The library can help! We offer a quiet place to study. We also have public computer stations as well as free WiFi access to assist in classwork and research. Students also benefit through library programs. There are in-school programs in the lower grade levels and in-house programs for all ages. Then there are the books, of which we have many, whether used for academics or simply read for pleasure.

Parents, some of the rigors of summer are behind you. Now is the chance to unwind, just a bit, with one of those books you have been wanting to read. Some of our in-house programs are meant for you, too.

Teachers, we are always here for you! I’m not sure you are getting the best end of this deal. But, we love you anyway!

Seriously, there is a strong bond and working relationship between the schools and the public library system. We hope to see this continue and grow in the future. It will make us all stronger and better suited to serve our patrons and students.

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.