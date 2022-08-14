The Word — Are you chasing wisdom?

Wisdom has been chasing you, but you have always been faster. That sounds so nice, doesn’t it? Want to know what it means? “We ain’t too bright.” Instead of telling someone that we feel they’re stupid (that’s not a nice word I’ve been told) you can politely tell them: Wisdom has been chasing you, but you have always been faster. Hahaha. Oh man that makes this preacher laugh. It’s the modern day equivalent of “Bless your heart”, ain’t it?!

Proverbs 3:15 tells: “Wisdom is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her.” Then in Proverbs 4:6 we see: “Don’t turn your back on wisdom, for she will protect you. Love her, and she will guard you.” And how about this verse from 1 Corinthians 1:24: “Christ is the power of God and the wisdom of God.”

Wisdom has been chasing you, but you have always been faster. So…stop running from wisdom and fall into the true source: Jesus Christ. The wisest decision a person can ever make is to surrender their own thoughts/wants/ wishes/ desires and fall all-in to God. Jesus doesn’t just want us to know about Him…He wants us to be all in. He desires we move Him down 18” from our heads to our hearts. He longs for us to have a relationship with Him. True wisdom is found in Christ! So…stop running from wisdom. Outside of living in and living for Christ, there is no hope in this world and no hope for the next once we breathe our last.

And you know something about Jesus that is amazing?!?! He wants us! You see, Jesus didn’t eat with sinners and tax collectors because He wanted to appear inclusive, tolerant, and accepting. He ate and hung out with those folks as a call to change them to a changed and fruitful life! He ate and hung out with sinners of all kinds to give wisdom! He ate with and hung out with sinners of all kinds to give them true/real life! Jesus truly loves you just as you are… but He doesn’t want to leave you as He found you. He wants to make you better! He wants to make you wiser! Jesus knows your potential. Jesus knows where you are, where you have been, what you’ve gone through and He knows that He can use you to help others in those same situations. He is simply waiting for you to wise up and come to Him.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.