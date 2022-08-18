Towns sponsor National Night Out

The Towns of Kenbridge and Victoria sponsored Lunenburg County’s 2022 National Night Out Event on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Victoria’s Railroad Park. Participation in this national event gave an opportunity for citizens to come out and meet with the community’s first responders in a non emergency setting. Attendees were treated with free hotdogs, chips, drinks, and cotton candy prepared and served by the first responders. All Lunenburg County first responder agencies were represented at this event. Those agencies in attendance included: Virginia State Police, Virginia Conservation Police, Lunenburg Sheriff’s Office, Kenbridge Police Department, Victoria Police Department, Kenbridge Fire Department, Meherrin Fire and Rescue, and Victoria Fire and Rescue. BLISS of Lunenburg, Shopper’s Value, and PathSeeker Kennels provided donations for the event. According to Victoria Town Manager Rodeny Newton the 2023 National Night Out event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 in the Kenbridge town park.