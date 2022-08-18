VFW auxiliary recognized

The VFW Auxiliary District 4 meeting was held at Victoria Post #9954 on Saturday, Aug. 13. Virginia State VFW Auxiliary Conductress Jennifer Winn, left, presented numerous awards to the President of VFW Auxiliary post #9954 Bobbie Rice, right, including awards for Veterans and their Families, Historian and Media Relations, Americanism, Scholarship, Youth Activities, and Outstanding Auxiliary. Pat Baldwin, center, District 4 President joined in the presentation.