LCPS convocation signals opening of school year

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) held its Convocation on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Central High School to signal the opening of schools for the year.

The event was well attended by current faculty, staff, retired employees, and local dignitaries.

The Marching Chargers (including some Lunenburg Middle School students) performed several numbers to start the event. Speakers for the event included Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia, and Steven Constantino, President & CEO of The Constantino Group.

Baine, a 1991 graduate of Central High School, inspired teachers, and staff, offering a message of passion and purpose to the group of educators assembled.

A MESSAGE OF PASSION AND PURPOSE

Baine shared with the group his upbringing in Lunenburg County, from his great grandmother, who worked in a plantation house after slavery for $25 a year plus room and board, to his grandfather, who eventually purchased 200 acres of the plantation to farm tobacco.

His father continued farming tobacco, and Baine helped him with farming and the electrical and plumbing business he and a cousin started.

Baine’s mother also worked on the farm and worked a shift in the factories to help with what the family needed. “They all made many sacrifices for my siblings and me, and we stand on their shoulders today,” Baine said.

Baine said, “I have great memories of my time in the Lunenburg Public Schools. From an early age, my parents instilled in me the value of education. They believed that having a good education would open many doors in life. And they were right.”

According to Baine, many LCPS teachers and coaches impacted his life, including Mrs. Barnes, Coach Crymes, Ms. Hopkins, Mrs. Blackburn, Coach McCrimmon, Coach Reese, Coach Chappell, Coach Owen, and Coach King, and Mrs. Bigger. He also stated that many more had inspired and helped him along the way.

In closing, Baine offered the following, “The truth is students that come from this county that go through this school system are ready to take on the world and compete with anyone. It’s a strong reminder that your work matters. Great teachers and administrators like you change lives forever. You provide our children with not only essential skills through the power of education, but you also provide them with the support and inspiration they need to be successful.”

FOCUS ON FAMILIES

Dr. Steven Constantino is a renowned author, educator, and expert in family engagement. Constantino started as a teacher and moved through education ranks as principal and school superintendent.

He also served as the Acting State Superintendent for a period under former Governor Terry McAuliffe. He is known for his unconventional yet highly effective approach to getting outstanding results.

Constantino provided an inspiring message focusing on the importance of families in a child’s education. He started with the following statement: “If we as educators could successfully teach all children by ourselves, then it seems we would have already done so. The fact that we haven’t should be all the motivation or evidence that we need to engage every family in their child’s academic life is essential to desired school outcomes.”

Constantino said, “The best predictor of student success is families that encourage home learning.” There is nothing more important than the school/family partnership. He closed with a significant quote that should be everyone’s mindset and focus, “Every Family. Every Teacher. Every Child. Every Day.”

Superintendent Charles Berkley welcomed everyone back with optimism and excitement for the year ahead. Mr. Berkley encouraged staff to motivate students to learn while keeping them fully engaged. He stated, “The most important component this year that I want each of you to remember and implement is this–make education and school fun.”