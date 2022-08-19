Local fire departments help Kentucky residents

By Faith Redd

The K-V Dispatch

For five days, heavy rainfall caused floods in the state of Kentucky. The rain fell at a rate of 4 inches per hour, causing catastrophic damages to homes, businesses and roadways.

The death toll had reached 39 as of Saturday, Aug. 13. As for the people still living, they need help and supplies to rebuild. That’s where the people of Victoria come in.

FIRE DEPARTMENTS SET UP COLLECTIONS

Jeffery Williams said he couldn’t imagine losing everything and having to start over. Williams, who works with Victoria Fire and Rescue Station 2, said his station and others in the area are trying to do what they can to help Kentucky residents get back on their feet.

“We try to help out as many people as we can because you never know when you will be in a situation like they’re in,” said Williams.

Over the last week, collection drives have been going on throughout this area, with three drop off locations. Williams’ Victoria Fire and Rescue Station 2 is one, located at 1421 Main Street in Victoria. The second location is Victoria Fire and Rescue Station 7, over at 915 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge. Meherrin Volunteer Fire & EMS Station 5 makes up number three. That station is located at 102 Moore’s Ordinary in Meherrin.

These drives will last through the end of the day on Wednesday, Aug. 17, collecting items like outdoor mold cleaner, bleach box fans, AC units (new or used), new clothing items, wheelbarrows, rakes and shovels.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Depending on the amount of donations acquired, the fire departments have a plan underway to gather the equipment and personnel needed and travel to Kentucky and help with restoration. The South Hill Fire Department has already completed a week trip to Kentucky helping where they could.

Mac Duffer from Victoria Fire and Rescue Station 7 said every little bit helps.

“Helping out a little you never know could help a lot down the road,” said Duffer.