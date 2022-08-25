Kenbridge welcomes new council member

Published 10:55 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Staff Report

Pictured is David Haywood with Kenbridge Mayor Ken Blackburn.

KENBRIDGE – The Town of Kenbridge welcomed its newest town council member David Haywood recently. Haywood will fill the seat of Raymond Hite, who tenured his resignation. Haywood currently resides in the town with his family, he is retired from the military and working in Blackstone.  

“The Town Council is excited to have Mr. Haywood, and we look forward to serving with him,” Town Manager Tony Matthews said.

Hite served on the council for 10 years and noted in his resignation letter he was moving out of town. 

