Community gathers to help the hungry at Kenbridge Baptist Church

KENBRIDGE – On Saturday, Aug. 20, a large crowd of mission-minded community members joined together at Kenbridge Baptist Church to pack 10,000 meals for the hungry as part of Rise Against Hunger (RAH).

“Thanks to the great cooperation, the meals were packed in record time and are on their way to help others,” said Carole Wallace.

Rise Against Hunger is a growing global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives, and responding to emergencies. Targeting remote, last-mile communities within hunger pockets often overlooked.

“Helping those in need is a big job,” Rise Against Hunger Chief Financial Officer Travis Huckaba. “It requires contribution from everyone, even accountants.”

According to RAH, thousands of volunteers have helped package over 540 million meals over the past 22 years, directly impacting the lives of thousands of people facing food insecurity around the globe.

“They may look like simple bags of rice and soy, but Rise Against Hunger meals represent the hopes and dreams of people worldwide,” RAH noted on its website. “Our volunteers are the heart of our mission to end hunger, and we could not send millions of meals around the globe each year without them.”

