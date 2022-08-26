Treasures on the Shelves — Consider books outside of a series

We are always looking for something to celebrate at our public libraries. Today we are celebrating Rupert Grint Day. You may remember him as Harry Potter’s sidekick, Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling. Since this author has had such a prominent influence on this young man’s career, we will take a look at some of her other books available at both Ripberger Public Library and Victoria Public Library.

In 2012, Rowling published The Casual Vacancy. It is a fictional account of how the early death of a small town councilman reveals conflicts in a seemingly idyllic community. You may also be interested in The Ickabog, published in 2020, which recounts the legend of the fearsome Ickabog that spreads terror in the peaceful kingdom of Cornucopia . In our Junior Science Fiction section, you will find The Tales of Beedle the Bard, and in Juvenile Fiction, the Wizarding World Creatures.

Just for fun, take a look at Kids’ Letters to Harry Potter from Children Around the World. And if you’re on a search for excitement, read Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: the original screenplay. Although best known for Harry Potter and other contributions to the realm of science fiction, one of my favorite J.K. Rowling books is The Christmas Pig. With a touching storyline similar to The Velveteen Rabbit, a boy loses his treasured pig stuffie. It is replaced by the new toy, Christmas Pig, which leads to a magical journey to seek something lost. Good reading at Christmas or any time.

Many authors work in more than one genre so treat yourself to books outside of a series. You may be surprised to see your favorite authors have a variety of books to offer.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.