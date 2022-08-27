Fundraising gala set for State Fair

Country meets glamor for a good cause at the annual Black Tie & Boots fundraising gala at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Polish your cowboy boots or sport your finest cocktail attire for an exclusive State Fair of Virginia VIP experience — featuring downhome fair fundamentals with an upscale ambiance.

The celebration will be an indoor-outdoor event held at The Meadow Event Park’s Meadow Hall in Caroline County, with proceeds benefiting the State Fair of Virginia Scholarship program.

Since 2013, the fair’s scholarship program has awarded 1,854 scholarships and has given over $670,000 to support youth education in agriculture. The fair offers more than $80,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions as well as specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

A PREVIEW OF SORTS

Select grounds entertainment and attractions will be available to gala guests the night before the State Fair opens.

“It’s a chance to ride the Ferris wheel, have an artist draw your caricature, enjoy live music and watch as the State Fair comes to life while the grounds are empty,” said The Meadow’s event planner Alexis Boyd. “The lawn theme is country — celebrating Virginia agriculture, with a State Fair theme inside the mansion.”

Brencore Entertainment will entertain guests. The event will include a live and silent auction with prizes donated by gala sponsors. The silent auction is open 6-7:30 p.m. inside Meadow Hall. A live auction cranks up at 8 p.m.

Come hungry, and thirsty, Boyd advised.

“We’ll have a showcase of Virginia commodities incorporated into the menu,” she said. “And top it off with a fair-themed cotton candy champagne cocktail!”

Don’t worry about getting your boots dusty, Boyd added. A shuttle will move guests from the parking area to the mansion.

“It’s semi-formal, but you can still be comfortable,” she said. “You won’t need your six-inch heels for this!”

Event tickets can be purchased starting in mid-July at StateFairVa.org. Early bird individual tickets are $85 per person through Aug. 20, and $100 per person Aug. 21 through Sept. 5. Guests also can purchase a $500 party pack — six tickets for the price of five — through Aug. 20. For more information or to purchase party-pack tickets, email aboyd@meadoweventpark.com.

Admission to Black Tie & Boots is by advance purchase only, and the event historically sells out.