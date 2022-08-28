The Word — No matter what, just keep swinging

“We are pressed on every side by troubles, but we are not crushed. We are perplexed, but not driven to despair. We are hunted down, but never abandoned by God. We get knocked down, but we are not destroyed. Through suffering, our bodies continue to share in the death of Jesus so that the life of Jesus may also be seen in our bodies.” (2 Corinthians 4:8-10, NLT)

On August 4th of this year, the LA Angels played against the Oakland Athletics. During this game, the Angels tied their franchise record of 7 home runs in one game: Ohtani in the 1st inning, Suzuki in the 2nd, Ward in the 3rd, Adell in the 4th, Walsh in the 6th, Ohtani again in the 7th, and then Maniak in the bottom of the 9th. Seven solo shot home runs in the game. A home run in all but 2 of the 9 innings. Wow! That is awesome! But guess what…they lost the game 8-7.

You know what? It be like that sometimes, don’t it? Sometimes we can feel like we are giving it our best…and still lose. There are times in our work places where we are giving it our best and we still get fired, fined, reprimanded, or put on probation. There are times in your marriage where you are giving your best and trying your hardest and yet they still cheat on you, blame you, belittle you, leave you questioning what went wrong. Your family and friends can crush your spirit harder than strangers can. Life can knock you down some kinda fierce and leave you hurt and confused. Life can get the best of us if we allow it to do so.

Pressed down…but not crushed. Perplexed…but not driven to despair. Hunted down…but never abandoned by God. Knocked down…but not destroyed. Suffering…but not dead yet because real life is found in Jesus Christ.

Sometime you can be giving it your all and still lose. What are we to do?!?! We keep getting in that batters box and we keep swinging. We play inning by inning, bat after bat knowing the game ain’t over just yet. Lord, help me keep going. Empower me through the name of Jesus, amen.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.