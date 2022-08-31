Clifton Everette “Rocky” Powell Jr., 64 of Victoria, passed away Aug. 25. He was the son of the late Clifton E. Powell and Mabel Gee Powell.

He is survived by his cousins and many friends.

Rocky enjoyed listening to music and anything to do with cars; building them, racing them and restoring them.

Graveside memorial services will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m., in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria, with Pastor Judd Compton officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, VA 23974 or to Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, VA 23974.