Gladys George Wells, 82 of Victoria, died Sunday, Aug. 28, at her residence. She was a former Mecklenburg County Teacher at Park View High School for seven years, and a Lunenburg County Teacher having retired from Central High School after twenty-five years of service and the widow of John Hart Wells.

Gladys is survived by her two daughters, Laura Anne Wells (Sean) of Chester and Janine W. Conley (David) of Chesterfield; her son, David E. Wells (Katrina) of Victoria; three sisters, Nadine G. Clary (Jack) of Bracey, Betty Ann Poythress of La Crosse and Faye G. Matthews (Warren) of South Hill; a brother, Benny George Jr. (Judy) also of South Hill; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m., in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, South Hill. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Victoria Baptist Church, 1423 8th Street, Victoria, VA 23944 or the Victoria Fire and Rescue Squads, 1421 Main Street, Victoria, VA 23944. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wells family.