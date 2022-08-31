Patricia Kennedy “Pat” Phillips, 64 of Victoria, joined her family in Heaven on Aug. 21. She was the daughter of the late Bernard Calvin Kennedy and Joyce Mildred Barker Kennedy.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Howard J. Phillips; her sons, Keith Phillips (Beth), Sammy Phillips (Holly) and Shawn Phillips; she was “Meme” to Noah, Jesse, Luke, Libby and Nolan; also surviving is her sister, Donna K. Weber (Kenneth); her brother, John Calvin Kennedy; special friend, Tammy Daniel and many other friends.

Pat retired from the Lunenburg County Public School System as a bus driver (#25) after twenty-five years of service. She treated all kids as her own and was known by many as “Mama Pat” She loved her animals, enjoyed going to her children’s and grand-children’s sporting events and loved spending time with her family. She never met a stranger and had a heart of gold.

A celebration of Pat’s life will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m., at Venue 89, 11944 Courthouse Road, Victoria, VA 23974. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Lunenburg County Youth Baseball League, P.O. Box 943, Victoria, VA 23974 or to Southside SPCA, 797 Starlight Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23944.