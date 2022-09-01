Annual Lunenburg Historical Society contest open to photographers

Published 3:39 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Staff Report

Here’s a look at last year’s contest winners, displayed at the Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge. This year’s contest ends Friday, Sept. 16.

The clock is ticking. You have just over two weeks to send in photos for the Lunenburg County Historical Society’s photography contest.

The annual event ends on Friday, Sept. 16. Copies of the rules/entry forms are available at the Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge or the Victoria Public Library. You can also receive an e-mailed copy of the rules/entry form by requesting one from woodpark1@earthlink.net. Be sure to place in subject line: Request for LCHS photo contest rules/ entry form.

Amateur photographers may each enter one 5” x 7” photo, their choice of full color or black and white, mounted on mat, cardboard, or poster board. They can submit it to either library in the Lunenburg County Public Library system on or before Sept. 16.

Although the photographer does not have to reside in Lunenburg County, the photograph must have been taken in the county within the last 12 months. Entries must capture some reflection of the county’s past.

Photos will be judged on creativity, quality, and imagination. Winners will be announced in October when cash prizes will be awarded, beginning with $25 in each of the two categories: all-color and black and white.

Full information about the contest may also be found on Facebook. Search for “Lunenburg County (VA) Historical Society.” Scroll down to the entry for May 31.

