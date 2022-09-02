Brown named SVCC Men’s Head Basketball Coach

After serving as an assistant for the past 14 years, Vincent Brown, an Associate Professor of Industrial Technology at Southside Virginia Community College, was recently named as the head coach of the SVCC men’s basketball team.

Brown previously served with Dennis Smith, who stepped down after 18 years at the helm, to help guide the Panthers to four USA National Prep Postgrad titles with the most recent coming in March when SVCC topped Tennessee Prep 65-52 in the West National Collegiate Prep title game in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The other national championships for the Panthers came in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Brown also helped guide SVCC to Virginia Community College System state titles in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014. He said he looks forward to the new challenge.

“I’m excited,” Brown said. “We have some good returning players and I am looking forward to continuing the success we’ve had.”

The Panthers will kick off the 2022-23 campaign on Nov. 5 when they play host to VCCS foe Mountain Gateway Community College.