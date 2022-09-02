DAR plans for the future

The William Taylor Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has already begun setting goals and making plans for special events that will take place in the next three years. The following plans were among those discussed at a recent meeting of the chapter officers.

The chapter regent’s project will focus on Historical Preservation. In observance of the upcoming 250th birthday of our nation, the chapter hopes to raise sufficient funds to have an historical item preserved in three of the Southside Virginia counties where many chapter members reside. Chapter Regent Linda Bagley is working with the clerks of the circuit courts in each county to provide lists of items that need preservation.

In addition, the chapter is making plans for Service to America Month in October of this year, along with several other special events that will take place during this administration.

The William Taylor Chapter will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2025, and plans are underway to observe this special occasion.

Finally, the chapter will pursue the national DAR theme – “Celebrate Stars and Stripes Forever” – as it looks forward to the events leading up to our nation’s 250th birthday in 2026.

DAR is a non-profit, non-political organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.

Membership is open to any woman, 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution.