Lions Club help in Victoria

On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club donated 175 pairs of shoes to the TPCC/CRS food pantry shoe drive in Victoria. All donated shoes will be sent to third world countries. The group thanks everyone who contributed. Pictured are, from left, Fundraiser Chair of Community Resource Services (CRS) Mary Owen, President of K-V Lions Club Bonnie Alston, K-V Lions Club member Brenda Vinson and Executive Director of CRS Donna Danger.