Sen. Warner visits with community leaders at SVCC
Published 8:30 am Friday, September 2, 2022
Sen. Mark Warner spent Wednesday afternoon Aug. 25 meeting with community leaders from Charlotte, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg counties at Southside Virginia Community College in Keysville. As part of the discussion, Sen. Warner heared about a number of local issues, including workforce development, economic development, and inflation. Sen. Warner’s visit was part of a three-day tour through Southwest and Southside Virginia.