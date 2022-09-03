A Box of Love — Another day’s journey

This morning, I thanked Jesus for a new day and seeing another birthday. I am thankful to see 85 years. Then, I opened the windows and saw the bright sunshine — what a wonderful day.

I thank God for two weeks’ vacation in Virginia. First, I went to Virginia by train, then Beaulah, and I traveled by plane to celebrate my 85th birthday in Orlando, Florida. Finally, after remaining in Florida for two weeks, we traveled by car to Delaware.

My family was waiting for Beaulah and me when we arrived in Florida. First, we stayed in an 8- room house, and later we moved into a 12-room house for my birthday party.

I thought that Jesus must have felt that I would never forget my 85th birthday because the family and I had COVID. I knew that Jesus did not give us COVID, nor did He protect us from getting it, but one thing He did was let it be a milder case. The party went smoothly, and the food was delicious.

There were plenty of gifts, but the unique cards with pictures and sayings were the most important. My family took the time to go to the computer and send photos along with the expression. When I think about how much Jesus and my family love me, I just say thank You, Jesus, for Your Wonderful Blessing, a family. What a God! What a Father! Jesus, You are everything rolled into One.

Jesus is a wonderful savior, and He continues to do great and mighty things for us. Yet, He knows what and how we feel about things. So, when we had COVID, I prayed, and He answered my call.

This year we have seen many changes; some have been good, and some are not so great, but we made it with the love of Jesus. No matter what we go through, Jesus said He would not leave or forsake us. We can always rely on His Words because they are true.

Jesus has given us a birthday and another year to be thankful. It does not matter with Jesus how old we are. We are His children, and He loves to give us joy.

“It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord, and to sing praises unto Thy name, O Most High.” Psalm 92:1

“To shew forth Thy lovingkindness in the morning, and Thy faithfulness every night.” Psalm 92:2

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.