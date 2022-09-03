Treasures on the Shelves — There’s a lot happening at the library

Alrighty then! Nothing like getting a phone call from Staci at the newspaper office saying, “J.B.! I need an article! You have an hour!” But she was nice about it. And it is my fault. I forgot! It has nothing to do with age. I had auditors in the library last week, a Board of Trustees meeting, I played music in Blackstone one evening, sermon preparation for Sunday… Have I come up with enough excuses yet? Of course, there is a schedule pinned to the wall, next to my desk, telling me when my articles are due. Go figure!

One good thing that happened last week was a teacher reception hosted at the library with the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. There were lots of goodies to help the teachers start their school year. We try our best to support our teachers, team up with our school system and provide resources for the local students.

There are many other things taking place at the library as well. The annual Lunenburg County Historical Society Photography Contest is winding down with an entry deadline of Sept. 16. Monthly Senior Bingo is always fun! There are displays of local art and craftsmanship at both library branches. There is local music to enjoy in Victoria most weeks. Various other programming options are always in the works. And here is a spoiler alert: Be on the lookout for information on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in the very near future!

Yes, there is a ton of stuff going on with the Lunenburg County Public Library system to be excited about. I encourage each and every one of you to take advantage of your local library!

Be Good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail. com.