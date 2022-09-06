Break-in at Kenbridge Elementary delays the start of school

KENBRIDGE – Officials at Kenbridge Elementary School want parents and the community to know that students are safe following a break-in over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, students were held on school buses while the building was searched, according to Lunenburg County Public School Superintendent Charles Berkley Jr.

“Upon arrival at school this morning, the school administration realized that the school had been compromised.” Berkley said, “Administration has done a thorough search of the building, and currently, they are making sure that the premises are secure.”

Berkley said students were admitted to Kenbridge Elementary as soon as the administration cleared them to do so.

School administration did not say when the break-in may have occurred, if any damage was done or items taken.