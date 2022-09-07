Artist lifetime of work on exhibit
Published 10:00 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022
An exhibit of paintings and artwork by Marion L. Fetterolf is being held at the Ripberger Public Library, in Kenbridge through the month of September.
The exhibit entitled “MEL – A Lifetime Artist” features a lifetime of work and the various styles the artist has embraced over her life of 99. years (1920 – 2020).
Fetterolf was a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Art and Member of the American Watercolor Society, Pennsylvania Watercolor Society and Philadelphia WaterColor Society as well as a Lifetime Member of VFW Auxiliary.