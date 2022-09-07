Artist lifetime of work on exhibit

Published 10:00 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Staff Report

Connie Krupa standing beside one of Marion Fetterolf’s paintings at the Ripberger Library in Kenbridge. The exhibit will show through September.

An exhibit of paintings and artwork by Marion L. Fetterolf is being held at the Ripberger Public Library, in Kenbridge through the month of September.

The exhibit entitled “MEL – A Lifetime Artist” features a lifetime of work and the various styles the artist has embraced over her life of 99. years (1920 – 2020).

Fetterolf was a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Art and Member of the American Watercolor Society, Pennsylvania Watercolor Society and Philadelphia WaterColor Society as well as a Lifetime Member of VFW Auxiliary.

More Lifestyles

The Word — The game ain’t over just yet

A Box of Love — Another day’s journey

Skippers and butterflies and moths! Oh my!

Treasures on the Shelves — There’s a lot happening at the library

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events