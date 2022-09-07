Church and Community Calendar for the Week of Sept. 7

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

SEPTEMBER 9

BBQ DINNER — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fall BBQ chicken dinner on Friday, Sept. 9 from 5-7 p.m. You can drive through or dine in for a plate of BBQ chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes, a roll, dessert and water for $10. Preorders are highly encouraged and may be placed by calling 434-689-2739 prior to 10 p.m. daily through Thursday, Sept. 8. The BBQ dinner will be held at the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 1697 Palmer Springs Road. That’s at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road.

SEPTEMBER 9-10

FIELD TRIAL — The Palmer Springs Field Trial will start with registration Friday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. and continue the next day at 5 a.m. This is a HGA hunt with 10 places for each class, derby and all age. At daylight on Saturday, Sept. 10, the hounds will be cast and awards/trophies will be presented mid afternoon. The activities will begin at the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 1697 Palmer Springs Road. That’s at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road. Call Tommy Clark at 434-689-3037 to reserve numbers with registration.

SEPTEMBER 10

MEMORIAL WALK — The Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club will hold the Ken Saunders Memorial Walk Saturday, Sept. 10. The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 17. Walkers will meet at the Food Lion in Victoria at 7:30 a.m. The walk begins at 8 a.m. and ends at Shopper’s Value in Kenbridge. Donations will go to help prevent blindness and restore sight, on a local and global level. For more information, contact Bonnie Alston at (434)-696-3557 or Virgie Dow at (434)-955-0420.

FAMILY AND FARM DAY — The Virginia Tech Southern Piedmont Center holds a Farm and Family Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with multiple hands-on activities to help people learn about local agriculture. Visit with alpacas, goats, chickens, horses and cattle while learning about butter making, paper making and woodworking. Other activities include a corn maze and seed art, as well as multiple games for kids.

SEPTEMBER 11

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Mt. Gazerine Baptist Church, located at 3606 Kenbridge Road in Blackstone will celebrate the 13th anniversary of their pastor, Dr. Irene B. Allen on Sunday, Sept. 11. The service starts at 11 a.m. and will be conducted by Pastor Damien Batts and the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church family. The public is invited to attend.

SEPTEMBER 17

GRIEF, TRAUMA & SUBSTANCE ABUSE SESSION — The Women’s Ministry at New Galilee Baptist Church will sponsor a free “Grief, Trauma and Substance Abuse” session on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the People’s Community Center, 1021 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria. Ms. Wanda Freeman-Abbott from Abbott Counseling Center in Emporia will be the facilitator. Other presenters include a representative from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and a member of Cross-Road Community Service Board.

SEPTEMBER 18-20

REVIVAL SERVICES — Victoria Christian Church, located at 2100 Lee Avenue in Victoria, will hold revival services starting on Sunday, Sept. 18 and going through Tuesday, Sept. 20. On Sunday, services begin at 11 a.m. and continue nightly, Sunday through Tuesday, at 7 p.m. Rev. Mike Osborne will deliver the message each night. He is a former pastor at Victoria Baptist Church who now serves as executive pastor at The Heights Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. There will be special music each night and childcare for children age 5 and under.

SEPTEMBER 24

LIVE BLUEGRASS MUSIC — Kenbridge Auditorium will host Mark Wallace and Carolina Connection on Saturday, Sept. 24. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with tickets $10 each. Kids 12 and under get in free. You can buy tickets at Smith’s Pharmacy and Hood Brothers in advance. This is sponsored by the Kenbridge Recreation Committee, with all proceeds going to Kenbridge gym renovations.

ONGOING

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.