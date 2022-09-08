College Board recognizes KFS students

Kenston Forest School (KFS) notified The Herald this week that three local students received national recognition. The College Board recognized junior Sadie Henshaw and seniors J.D. Rimon and Asa Murry, honoring each for their academic achievements in school and outstanding performance on the PSAT and AP exams.

Henshaw and Rimon also earned the Rural and Small Town Recognition Award, while Murry earned the African American Recognition Award.