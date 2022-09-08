Early voting in Lunenburg County: Here’s what you need to know

Election season is here again. Starting later this month, residents of Lunenburg County will be able to cast a ballot for their preferred candidates in the general election. But early voting can be confusing. Over the last few weeks, The Dispatch received several questions about where to go and what voters need to do if they want to cast a ballot early. Here’s how it works.

When does early voting start in Lunenburg County?

In Virginia, this year’s general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. As a result, early voting begins on Sept. 23. Why? That’s because early voting starts 45 days prior to the election.

To be clear, however, that doesn’t mean you head to the same precinct as you do in November.

Early voting is limited to one location in each county. In Lunenburg, that means going to the registrar’s office, located at 160 Courthouse Square. Starting on Sept. 23, citizens will be able to vote at the location from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. This continues up until Nov. 4, the Friday before the general election.

What should I bring for early voting?

To vote early, you will need to do a few things. First, you’ll need to provide your name and address. Second, you have to show an ID. Acceptable IDs include a driver’s license, DMV-issued ID card, employee ID card with a photo, US Military ID or government-issued ID card. You can also use a recent utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing your name and address.

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time. The deadline to register and vote in this November’s election is Tuesday, Oct. 12.

That Oct. 12 deadline also goes for people who just moved. Regardless of where you moved from, be it out of state or just the county next door, you must get your registration updated by Oct. 12. You can do that at your local registrar’s office, which can be found by clicking here.

Does Lunenburg County have absentee ballots?

If you can’t make it over to vote early in person, there’s also an absentee option. You can request an absentee ballot from your local registrar, then fill it out and return it via mail or in-person drop-off.

A witness signature is required on all mail-in ballots cast in this year’s election. If a ballot is missing that signature or any other required information, the voter will be contacted by their local elections office and asked to correct it. The ballot must be corrected by noon on Monday, Nov. 14 in order to be counted.

If this is the first time you’re voting, you need to include one more piece. Federal law requires that everyone has to show an ID when voting for the first time in a federal election. As several U.S. House seats are up this year, it qualifies as a federal election. For an absentee ballot, that means sending a copy of your ID with the registration application.