His Thoughts — No secrets in our schools

It’s not complicated – schools should not keep secrets about their children from parents. Full stop. Yet Fairfax County continues to push policies that will keep parents in the dark should their children decide to change their names or their gender identity at school.

Fox News has reported that new training materials provided to teachers show that students can change their name and pronouns without parental notification and use locker rooms and restrooms based on their choices – without informing their parents.

“Students will receive diplomas and transcripts with both the legal and chosen name,” according to one slide. “Parental permission is not required” is listed directly underneath the bullet.

Republicans have covered this ground before. Teachers should not keep secrets from parents. Period.

If a child wishes to change their name, their pronoun, or their locker room or bathroom assignments, parents should know.

If school officials genuinely think that LGBTQ students will be in danger from their parents, they have an obligation under state law to report it.

As the National Association of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse point out, secrets are an abuser’s best friend.

Parents, not teachers, bear the prime responsibility for raising children. Full stop.

They, not teachers, not the community, not social workers, are the ones charged with the care and nurture of their children from birth to age 18.

Not only should schools not keep secrets from parents, but they should also let children know that they won’t keep secrets from parents.

The same groups that are calling for teachers to keep secrets are also angry that parents will have a say in what their children are taught in school.

House Republicans stand with parents and remain committed to preserving their God-given right and responsibility for the upbringing of their children.

