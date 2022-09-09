Cottrell completed SVCC Power Line Worker Program

Published 11:41 am Friday, September 9, 2022

By Staff Report

Nathan Cottrell of Kenbridge completed the Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) Power Line Worker Training Program on Aug. 17. Cottrell is a graduate of Central High School.

The 11-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training in safety, climbing techniques, electrical theory, aerial framing, rigging, operating utility service equipment and commercial drivers’ license training.

SVCC offers the Power Line Worker class in Blackstone, Virginia at the Occupational/ Technical Center in Pickett Park. For more information, visit southside.edu/power-line-worker.

